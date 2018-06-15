India v Afghanistan: Test debutants beaten inside two days

Shikhar Dhawan became the first Indian to hit a Test century before lunch with his 87-ball knock

First Test, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore (day two): India 474: S Dhawan 107, Vijay 105; Ahmadzai 2-32 Afghanistan 109 & 103: Shahidi 36, Jadeja 4-17 India win by an innings and 262 runs Scorecard

Afghanistan lost 20 wickets in a day as their Test debut ended in a two-day defeat by India in Bangalore.

Responding to India's total of 474, Afghanistan were dismissed for 109 and 103 to lose by an innings and 262 runs.

Hashmatullah Shahidi (36) was the top scorer for Afghanistan in either innings as all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja finished with match figures of 6-35.

It is only the fourth time in Test history that a team has been bowled out twice in a day.

It is also the 21st time a Test has ended inside two days, and the first time in India.

There were some positives for debutants Afghanistan - who were awarded Test status in June 2017 - notably the bowling of Yamin Ahmadzai, who took 3-51 in India's sole innings.

India pushed on from an overnight score of 347-6 to reach 474, a total Afghanistan never looked like threatening.

They batted for a combined total of 66.3 overs, with only four batsmen reaching double figures in the second innings.

"The learning curve is huge - it's a mountain to climb. But they want to succeed and they work very hard," Afghanistan coach Phil Simmons said.

"Now we know that we have to work five times as hard".

Lack of discipline & patience costs Afghanistan - analysis

BBC Sport's Sam Sheringham in Bangalore

Afghanistan found out exactly how tough Test cricket is here in Bangalore.

Being beaten by India is no disgrace, but to lose inside two days will be a huge disappointment to the Afghan players and their fans after coming into this historic occasion with such high hopes.

In reality, their batting lacked anything like the discipline and patience required but, given that their preparations involved a three-match Twenty20 series against Bangladesh, perhaps that is hardly surprising.

An established force in the limited-overs forms, Afghanistan have plenty to learn at Test level, but their remarkable story remains one of the most heart-warming in sport.