England v Australia: Liam Plunkett looking to speak to other counties

Liam Plunkett (left) and David Willey helped England beat Australia by three wickets on Wednesday

England v Australia, second ODI Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Dates: Saturday, 16 June, 11:00 BST Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, Radio 4 LW, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app. Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

England bowler Liam Plunkett says he is looking to speak to other counties as he enters the last year of his contract at Yorkshire.

Plunkett, 33, was in the middle as England secured a three-wicket win over Australia at The Oval on Wednesday to take a 1-0 series lead.

He was dropped from Yorkshire's 50-over side after their 16-run win over Lancashire earlier in June.

"I was disappointed to be dropped after one bad performance," Plunkett said.

"If they want to drop me on that - they said I wasn't ready, that I looked under-cooked.

"This is the last year of my contract. I've got the right to speak to other counties and I'm looking to do that."

England play the second of five ODIs against Australia on Saturday at Cardiff from 11:00 BST.

The hosts bowled a weakened Australia out for 214 in London, just three days after a shock six-run defeat for England by Scotland.

"The Scotland game gave us a kick up the backside. Against Australia, we bowled well as a unit and we improved," Plunkett told Test Match Special.

"It was positive we won the game [at The Oval] but we also know we can improve and put up a better performance than that."

Plunkett made his ODI debut in 2005 but he has only been a regular fixture in the one-day side since 2015.

He has taken 105 wickets in 67 appearances for England at an average of 29.99 and scored 566 runs.

The former Durham player will miss two one-day matches against Sri Lanka in October as the dates clash with his wedding.

"I'm so excited and can't wait for the day that I'm not going to change and ruin everything," Plunkett added.

"Hopefully I can get back to that tour and play a few games, but all I can do now is try and perform and show that you belong in that squad."