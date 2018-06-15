England v South Africa: Hosts secure series win with emphatic Canterbury victory

Media playback is not supported on this device Beaumont and Knight guide England to victory

Third Women's ODI, The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence, Canterbury South Africa 228 (49.5 overs): Van Niekerk 95, Brunt 3-52 England 232-3 (44.1 overs): Beaumont 105, Knight 80*; Khaka 2-63 England won by seven wickets Scorecard

England's women secured a 2-1 series win over South Africa with a seven-wicket victory in Canterbury.

South Africa captain Dane van Niekerk made 95 but the side collapsed following her dismissal to a superb stumping by wicketkeeper Sarah Taylor.

The visitors then collapsed, slipping from 212-4 to 228 all out with one ball remaining in the innings.

England were 51-2 in reply, but Tammy Beaumont (105) made her second century of the week to set up victory.

Captain Heather Knight (80 not out) steadied the side with Beaumont after the loss of two quick wickets, with their 154-run partnership ensuring a convincing victory for England with 36 balls remaining.

Opener Laura Wolvaardt made a painstaking 64 for South Africa but the visitors struggled to accelerate, with the final six wickets falling for 16 runs.

England were sloppy in the field to begin with, dropping three catches, but Taylor's athletic legside stumping swung things back in their favour.

The sides now head to Taunton for a Twenty20 tri-series also involving New Zealand, which begins on 20 June (13:00 BST).

Brilliant Beaumont leads way for England

Knight, left, and player of the series Beaumont added 154 in 27 overs at Canterbury

It was the second time in three years that Beaumont had hit back-to-back ODI centuries after starring in the home series against Pakistan in 2016.

The right-hander has blossomed at the top of the order since the appointment of Mark Robinson as coach in late 2015, and her contrasting statistics before and after his appointment tell their own story.

Tammy Beaumont's ODI records Inns Runs Av'ge 100s/50s Before Robinson 16 207 17.25 0/0 Under Robinson 30 1,419 50.68 5/5

As Robinson himself pointed out, this century in Canterbury was in contrast to her free-running, free-hitting knock of 118 alongside Sarah Taylor at Hove.

"Maybe today's was better, because it showed more of her character," Robinson told Sky Sports.

Troubled by Marizanne Kapp's seam movement in the early stages at Canterbury, Beaumont rode her luck at times, and she was content to play second foil to opening partner Amy Jones - who again will have left Robinson frustrated as she looked well set making 24 before getting herself out.

Taylor hit her first ball for four but soon joined Jones back in the pavilion but it was the arrival of captain Knight that, in Beaumont's words, "calmed me down".

The pair withstood the early pressure from South Africa's seamers before pressing the accelerator when the spinners came on.

Indeed, Knight's strike rate exceeded that of Beaumont until just before the opener raced towards her century.

For the second match in succession, Beaumont fell with the finish line in sight but once again, several South Africans went to shake her hand before she left the field, in tribute to her match-winning century.

