Methodist College beat RBAI to win the Ulster Schools' Cup

Methodist College have won the 2018 Ulster Schools' Cup after a nine-run DLS win over defending champions RBAI.

The final at Muckamore Cricket Club appeared poised for an intriguing finish before the rain intervened.

Methody posted 154-8 after they had won the toss and Inst were on 67-3 after 17.3 overs when play stopped play.

When the action resumed, the holders were told they needed to score 12 runs three balls to win, which they failed to achieve.

Methody chose to bat first but Inst captain James Metcalfe was in fine catching form - sending the first three batsmen back to the pavilion as their opponents slumped to 40-4 in the 13th over.

Max Lyttle and Adam Reid came to the rescue and added 69 valuable runs as Methody reached 154-8 in a reduced 33 over final.

In reply, Inst were behind the required run rate but Jonathan Waite was still undefeated on 35 when play was suspended, which left the result in the balance.

Once the rain eased, the umpires calculated the revised score for Inst but they were unable to retain their target as Methody won the trophy for the first time.

MCB 154-8 A Reid 50, M Lyttle 30, Extras 37; D Keane 3-36

RBAI (required 79 off 18 overs) 69-3 J Waite 37 no; H Morrow 1-9

MCB win by nine runs (DLS)