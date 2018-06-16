David Warner to play for St Lucia Stars in CPL T20

David Warner was sent home from Australia's tour of South Africa after the ball-tampering scandal

Banned Australian batsman David Warner is to join St Lucia Stars for the 2018 Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

The 31-year-old is serving a one-year suspension after being involved in a ball-tampering scandal during the Test series in South Africa in March.

He cannot play state and international cricket in Australia but can take part in domestic tournaments abroad.

The Twenty20 CPL runs from 8 August to 16 September and Warner will replace compatriot D'Arcy Short.

Short has been called up for Australia A's tour of India.

"We are excited to bring David to the St Lucia Stars. David is arguably one of the greatest batsman of the modern era and a winning player," said Stars general manager Mohammad Khan.

Ex-Australia vice-captain Warner was banned by Cricket Australia, along with former captain Steve Smith and batsman Cameron Bancroft, for their part in the ball-tampering controversy during the Test match in Cape Town in March.

Smith and Warner were given year-long bans, while Bancroft was suspended for nine months.

They can also play at club level in Australia, with Warner and Bancroft scheduled to take part in the Darwin Strike League tournament during July.

He could also be involved in the inaugural Global Twenty20 Canada league this summer before taking part in the Strike League games.