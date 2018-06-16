West Indies v Sri Lanka: Tourists delay play on day three of second Test amid ball-tampering row

Hosts West Indies lead the best-of-three series 1-0

Sri Lanka refused to take the field on the third day of the second Test in the West Indies after a ball-tampering row.

Play started two hours later in St Lucia, following lengthy discussions between match referee Javagal Srinath and Sri Lanka's coaching staff.

Umpires Aleem Dar and Ian Gould had raised concerns about the condition of the ball towards the end of day two.

The Sri Lankans were told on Saturday that play could not continue with the existing ball.

The West Indies were awarded five penalty runs and Sri Lanka eventually agreed to take to the pitch with the ball being changed.

Even then there was as false start as Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal led his team on to the field before they hesitated.

That prompted further discussions on the pitch involving Srinath.

The West Indies eventually resumed at 118 for two in reply to Sri Lanka's first-innings total of 253.

Second Test scorecard from Saint Lucia