Glamorgan Cricket: 'Bittersweet' Cardiff ton for Shaun Marsh

Shaun Marsh's call-up to the Australia side saw Glamorgan bring in fellow Australian Usman Khawaja as a replacement

Glamorgan and Australia batsman Shaun Marsh says it was a "bittersweet" experience to score a century in the defeat against England in Cardiff.

Marsh hit 131 off 116 balls in only his second game back in the Australian one-day squad, as England won by 38 runs.

"I guess it was bittersweet, it was nice to get a few runs but disappointed with the result, we couldn't quite finish it off," said Marsh.

It was his best score in one-day cricket against England.

The 34-year-old left-hander was recalled to the Australia squad for the five-match series against England after more than a year out, following bans for Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft.

He made the most of his recall, striking ten fours and three sixes at Sophia Gardens, where his four innings for Glamorgan so far include a knock of 76 in the Championship and a 57 in the One-Day Cup.

"A disappointing result for us, we felt like we were in the game right until the end but unfortunately we weren't good enough," Marsh told BBC Sport Wales.

"It was a decent total (by England), they played really well and we knew we had to work really hard but we lost wickets at key times again and couldn't really build any really big partnerships at the start.

"We'll have to be better in a few days time, we're falling a bit short at the moment so we'll regroup and hopefully put in an all-round performance at Trent Bridge."

Australia's decision to drop the experienced top-order batsman Aaron Finch down to number five did not pay off as he fell for a duck.

"Putting Finchy in the middle-order was trying to strengthen the middle-order with the experience he's got, I'm not sure what they'll do the next game but I think they'll stay the same," Marsh explained.

Cardiff record

England's total of 342-8 was a record one-day international score in Cardiff, with top-scorer Jason Roy saying they had learnt lessons from the 2017 Champions Trophy semi-final defeat against Pakistan at the ground.

"I think you've just got to give yourself more time here in Cardiff, recognise that towards the end of the innings in the last 10 to 15 overs you're able to go big, so we've learnt a few lessons there," Roy told BBC Sport Wales.

"Marsh batted out of his skin, then (Ashton) Agar came in and started smacking it a bit as well, and those were two very big wickets for us."