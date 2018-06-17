Michael Carberry considers legal action against Leicestershire over captaincy

Michael Carberry played six Tests for England with a highest score of 60

Leicestershire batsman Michael Carberry is considering legal action against the club over the manner in which he lost the captaincy, BBC Sport understands.

Ex-England and Hampshire man Carberry, 37, was stripped of the captaincy last month by head coach Paul Nixon.

He claims no reason was given for the decision, and has been on paid leave.

BBC Sport has approached the club for comment, with Nixon telling BBC Radio Leicester on Thursday they want Carberry to stay at Grace Road.

"We respect Michael, as I've always said. He's a fantastic cricketer and a top pro - we just didn't feel the captaincy was the right thing for him moving forward," said Nixon, who helped Leicestershire to two County Championship titles as a player.

"We want him as a player, we've always said that. Hopefully we're getting close to seeing something positive happen, time will tell."

It is understood Carberry is unlikely to return to Leicestershire, casting doubt over his long-term career.

He joined the club on loan in August 2017 and replaced Mark Cosgrove as skipper when he signed permanently in September, with Paul Horton captaining the side since 25 May.