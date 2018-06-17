Netherlands Twenty20 Tri-series: Ireland and Scotland finish level on 185 runs

Scotland v Ireland: Netherlands Twenty20 Tri-Series, Deventer Scotland 185-4: Coetzer, 54, Munsey 46, MacLeod 46 no Ireland 185-6: Stirling 81, O'Brien 28; Sharif 2-31, Whittingham 2-33 Match tied Scorecard

Paul Stirling hit his highest score in T20 cricket as Ireland drew with Scotland

Ireland and Scotland played out a high-scoring tie in their second Netherlands Twenty20 Tri-series encounter.

Two runs from Ireland's Stuart Thompson off the final ball of the match saw the teams finish level on 185 runs.

Scotland made a positive start as their opening partnership of Kyle Coetzer and George Munsey posted a combined 100, with Paul Stirling leading Ireland's response by hitting 81 runs.

Ireland, who lost twice to the hosts, beat Scotland by 46 runs on Saturday.

The Scots now face two Tri-series matches against the Netherlands.

Scotland won the toss against Ireland and chose to bat, with captain Coetzer hitting 54 and Munsey recording 46 before falling to Simi Singh and George Dockrell respectively.

Stirling smashed six sixes before going out to Hazma Tahir for what was his highest total in T20 cricket.

Safyaan Sharif and Stu Wittingham both took two Irish wickets, with Sharif claiming the wicket of Kevin O'Brien after he had scored 28 runs from 17 balls, including three sixes.

Scotland's remaining Tri-series matches against the Netherlands take place on 19 and 20 June.