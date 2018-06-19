England T20 squad: Ben Stokes out but Curran brothers in for Australia & India games

Sam Curran (left) and brother Tom both play for Surrey

All-rounder Ben Stokes has been left out of England's 14-man squad for the Twenty20 internationals against Australia and India as brothers Tom and Sam Curran are included.

Bowler Jake Ball is recalled and Mark Wood rested for the four games - one with Australia and three against India.

Batsman Jonny Bairstow and all-rounder Moeen Ali return after being rested for the T20 games in the winter.

Dawid Malan, Sam Billings, Liam Dawson and James Vince drop out.

Stokes is having treatment for a torn left hamstring that kept him out of the second Test against Pakistan.

However, he will be with the England squad as he continues his recovery.

All-rounder Chris Woakes also misses out with a knee injury.

Stokes and Woakes were already expected to miss the remaining three games of the five-match one day series against Australia.

Surrey all-rounder Tom Curran, 23, has played six T20s for England but his younger brother Sam, who was in England's squad for the T20 tri-series against Australia and New Zealand this year, has yet to make his international debut in the format.

England squad: Eoin Morgan (Middlesex, captain), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Jake Ball (Nottinghamshire), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Sam Curran (Surrey), Tom Curran (Surrey), Alex Hales (Nottinghamshire), Chris Jordan (Sussex), Liam Plunkett (Yorkshire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), David Willey (Yorkshire)

T20 Fixtures

England v Australia

27 June - Edgbaston (18:30 BST)

England v India

3 July - Old Trafford (17:30 BST)

6 July - Cardiff (17:30 BST)

8 July - Bristol (14:00 BST)