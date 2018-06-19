Ollie Rayner: Hampshire sign Middlesex off-spinner on loan

Ollie Rayner is a capable lower-order batsman, averaging 21.22 in first-class games

Hampshire have signed Middlesex off-spinner Ollie Rayner on loan for their next two County Championship matches.

Rayner provides cover for Brad Taylor, who has an ankle injury, and England spinner Mason Crane, who is again suffering with back pain.

The 32-year-old has 290 wickets in 135 first-class games for Middlesex and Sussex at an average of 33.32.

"I'm looking forward to repaying Hampshire's faith in me," he told the club website.