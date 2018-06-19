Ed Joyce: Irish T20 squad named for testimonial match

Ed Joyce scored 47 runs in Ireland's Test debut against Pakistan last May

Ireland T20 captain Gary Wilson will lead a 12-man squad for Sunday's Ed Joyce testimonial match against Sussex.

Teenager Josh Little has been named in the panel for the game.

Sussex have arranged the fixture at Arundel Castle to honour their former captain, who announced his retirement from all forms of cricket last month.

Joyce, 39, played over 100 more matches for Ireland and also captained Sussex for three and a half seasons after replacing Michael Yardy in 2012.

The stylish batsman's final appearance came in Ireland's historic inaugural men's Test match against Pakistan last month.

Wilson and his players will use the match as preparation for their upcoming T20 Internationals against India on 27 and 29 June.

"We said before the recent T20I Tri-Series in the Netherlands that we were keen to rotate the squad and experiment a little to see if we could find the right combination of players for the right roles," said Chairman of the Men's Selectors, Andrew White.

"Our upcoming series against India is a showcase event for our team, but our gradual build towards the World T20 Qualifiers next year is a key milestone we need to ensure we are ready for - we need to have a squad that will be competitive, with a good shot at getting through to the Tournament in 2020."

Little has been given a chance to impress the selectors after a series of impressive performances in the Inter-Provincial Series for Leinster Lightning.

The 18-year-old became the youngest debutant to play for the Ireland men's team in a T20 International against Hong Kong in 2016.

Ireland T20 squad for Ed Joyce testimonial: G Wilson (C), A Balbirnie, P Chase, G Dockrell, J Little, A McBrine, K O'Brien, W Porterfield, B Rankin, J Shannon, S Singh, S Thompson.

Inter-Provincial match abandoned

Holders Leinster Lightning and North-West Warriors are tied at the top of the Inter-Provincial IP50 table after their match was abandoned at Eglinton.

The two teams shared the points, which leaves Northern Knights are at the bottom of the table having already lost to both their rivals.

Warriors were put in to bat and were 137-6 after 40 overs when the rain intervened.

It had been hoped that a restart would be possible with Lightning set a D/L winning target of 117 from 24 overs but the match was abandoned with no further play feasible.

North-West Warriors 137-6 after 40 overs: N O'Brien 57 no, W Porterfield 37; G Dockrell 3-30.

Match abandoned