Mark Stoneman: England batsman misses Surrey match for family reasons
-
- From the section Cricket
England's Mark Stoneman has withdrawn from Surrey's side for their match with Somerset because of family reasons.
The 30-year-old opener had been set to play in their County Championship fixture Division One on Wednesday.
A post on Surrey's Twitter page said Stoneman would be absent "until further notice".
After being dropped by England for May's second Test against Pakistan, he was out for a duck in his most recent innings against Hampshire on 9 June.
Somerset's visit to Guildford sees the Championship's top two meet, with Surrey one point behind the visitors after five games.