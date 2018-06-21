County Championship: Ryan Patel takes six as Surrey make Somerset follow on

Ryan Patel had previous career-best bowling figures of 1-11

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Woodbridge Road (day two): Surrey 459: Pope 117, Borthwick 83, Burns 66 Somerset 180: Byrom 52; Patel 6-4, Clarke 4-32 & 18-0 Somerset (2 pts) trail Surrey (8 pts) by 261 runs Scorecard

Ryan Patel's incredible five-wicket haul put Surrey on course for victory against Championship leaders Somerset.

Surrey started the day on 351-5 but they were all out for 459, with Ollie Pope making 117.

Eddie Byrom (52) and Matt Renshaw (39) started well, but Patel (6-5) took five wickets in 11 balls as Somerset were bowled out for 180, trailing by 279.

Rikki Clarke also impressed with 4-32 as Somerset were made to follow on, reaching stumps on 18-0.

All-rounder Patel had previously taken two wickets in seven first-class games, but it took him just six balls to double his career tally.

The 20-year-old got the key wicket of Byrom, lbw with his first ball, before ripping through Somerset's lower order, as they failed to handle his combination of swing and consistent line and length.

Clarke had earlier dismissed four of the opening five batsmen, taking his tally to a team-best 22 wickets for the season at an average of 17.18.

Surrey's bowlers were unable to take any more wickets after enforcing the follow-on, but they will remain confident of claiming a victory which would take the top of the County Championship on day three.