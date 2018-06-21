County Championship: Sean Dickson and Joe Denly put Kent in control against Warwickshire

Sean Dickson and Joe Denly shared a double century stand for the third wicket

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Nevill Ground, Tunbridge Wells (day two): Kent 197 & 359-6: Dickson 133, Denly 119; Barker 4-64 Warwickshire 125: Trott 51*; Podmore 4-26, Henry 4-54 Kent (3 pts) lead Warwickshire (3 pts) by 431 runs Scorecard

Centuries from Sean Dickson and Joe Denly helped Kent take a 431-run lead against Warwickshire after day two.

After 20 wickets fell on day one, Dickson (133) and Denly (119) shared a third-wicket partnership of 208.

Dickson, who reached his ton from one of his 17 boundaries, was trapped leg before by Jeetan Patel (2-89).

Denly hit 13 fours and a six and, although Keith Barker (4-64) shone for the visitors, Kent closed on 359-6 in their second innings to seize control.