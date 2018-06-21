County Championship: Worcestershire's Daryl Mitchell hits second ton against Lancashire

Daryl Mitchell scored two centuries in a match for the fourth time in his career

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Blackfinch New Road (day one): Worcestershire 247 & 361-4: Mitchell 163, Guptill 111; Clark 2-74 Lancashire 130: Jennings 55; Barnard 5-34 Worcestershire (4 pts) lead Lancashire (3 pts) by 478 runs Scorecard

Daryl Mitchell made his second century of the match and Martin Guptill scored a ton on his debut as Worcestershire took control against Lancashire.

The visitors lost Joe Mennie who will take no further part in the match after being hit on the head by a straight drive from Guptill.

Mitchell made 163, Guptill 111 and Tom Fell 62 as the Pears closed on 361-4, leading by 478 runs.

Earlier, Lancashire, who began the day on 86-5, were bowled out for 130.

Mennie left 'dazed'

The low point in a bad day for Lancashire was the loss of Australian paceman Mennie early in the afternoon session.

The 29-year-old was left dazed when New Zealand international Guptill drove fiercely straight back at him and struck him on the side of the head.

The Australian, who suffered a similar concussion after being hit by a ball in January last year, will now be replaced in the match by young seamer Danny Lamb, who is set to become cricket's first concussion replacement.

By then, things had already turned ugly for the visitors as Worcestershire all-rounder Ed Barnard took 5-34 to complete his third five-wicket haul of the campaign, while Steve Magoffin took two wickets, as did Charlie Morris, who wrapped up the Lancashire innings in successive balls to finish with 3-20.

Only current England Test opener Keaton Jennings, who took his overnight score of 42 to 55, and fellow opening partner Alex Davies (43) reached double figures as 10 Lancashire wickets went down for 53 runs in just 22.2 overs.

Mitchell and Guptill's 215-run stand in 33 overs was Worcestershire's best opening partnership since Mitchell also shared a double-century stand of 243 with Brett D'Oliveira against Derbyshire in May 2017.

New Zealand star Guptill's 97-ball ton was the first time a Worcestershire player has scored a Championship century on his debut since Phil Jaques against Surrey at The Oval in 2006.

Mitchell's 33rd first-class century was the fourth time he has hit two hundreds in the same game, matching the number achieved for Worcestershire by his boyhood hero Graeme Hick.

Lancashire assistant coach Mark Chilton told BBC Radio Lancashire:

"It's a head injury and he's being monitored. He was conscious at all times but understandably dazed by it.

"He was feeling better by tea and he hasn't gone to hospital yet. We'll keep a close eye on it. If it's proved he suffered concussion then there is a protocol we'll have to follow..

"This is the first time we've been involved in something like this, Danny Lamb is on his way to join the team. With Joe being a number eight and Danny being able to bat, it's a like for like."