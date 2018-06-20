Inter-Provincial Series: NW Warriors dismantled by bowling of Leinster's Peter Chase

Ireland bowler Peter Chase was the difference between the teams at Bready

The North-West Warriors had a poor start to their Inter-Provincial match against Leinster Lightning at Bready.

Defending champions Lightning dismissed their hosts for a meagre 80 runs before taking a first-innings lead of 113 with four wickets still intact.

A devastating spell of bowling by Peter Chase helped Leinster to take the early lead in their Three Day contest.

Visiting captain George Dockrell finished the opening day on 84 no. to push his side into a commanding lead.

Lightning won the toss and chose to field first with Chase quickly justifying that decision.

Warriors captain William Porterfield was dismissed with just 12 runs on the board and that was followed by the home side's best partnership of 24 between David Barr and Aaron Gillespie as Chase finished with five wickets for just 24 runs from 11 overs.

The Warriors bowlers also attempted to take advantage of the conditions but found it impossible to dislodge Dockrell, whose undefeated knock featured nine boundaries.

North-West Warriors 80 (39 overs): D Rankin 16; P Chase 5-24, M Sorensen 4-27

Leinster Lightning 193-6 (54 overs): G Dockrell 84 no, A Balbirnie 35; G Kennedy 2-27