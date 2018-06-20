BBC Sport - England post record T20 score against South Africa - best shots
Highlights: Best shots as England post T20 record score
- From the section Women's Cricket
Watch highlights as England make the highest total in women's Twenty20 internationals, beating South Africa by 121 runs - only hours after the record had been set by New Zealand.
