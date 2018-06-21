County Championship: Northamptonshire close in on win as Gloucestershire collapse

Northamptonshire bowler Ben Sanderson took five wickets for just 16 runs in Gloucestershire's first innings
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, The County Ground (day two):
Northamptonshire 282
Gloucestershire 62 & 245-8: Sanderson (5-16); Higgins 63, Hutton (6-57)
Gloucestershire (4 pts) lead Northamptonshire (5 pts) by 25 runs
Northamptonshire took seventeen wickets as they closed in on victory after forcing the follow-on against Gloucestershire on day two.

Resuming on 25-1, the visitors conceded a first-innings lead of 220, losing nine wickets for 37 runs as they were bowled out for 62.

Ryan Higgins (63) and Gareth Roderick (46) had a 100-run stand in the second innings to give hope.

But Brett Hutton (6-57) starred as Gloucestershire ended on 245-8.

Gloucestershire were bowled out in their first innings within 18 overs, with opener Benny Howell top-scoring with a paltry 14 and Ben Sanderson (5-16) leading the attack.

In their second innings, Gloucestershire lost Roderick, Higgins and Kieran Noema-Barnett within nine balls, but Craig Miles (34*) and Matt Taylor (37*) showed resistance towards the end meaning they at least managed to build a 25-run lead going into day three.

