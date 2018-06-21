County Championship: Jimmy Adams scores century as Hampshire hit back against Yorkshire

Jimmy Adams hit 22 fours along the way to his unbeaten score of 132 against Yorkshire

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl (day two): Yorkshire 350: Patterson 37; Steyn 5-66 Hampshire 245-3: Adams 132*, Alsop 62*; Brooks 2-63 Hampshire (4 pts) lead Yorkshire (5 pts) by 107 runs Scorecard

Hampshire's Jimmy Adams hit an unbeaten 132 as they seized the initiative against Yorkshire on day two.

Resuming on 315-7, the White Rose lost Tim Bresnan and Steven Patterson early on as they finished on 350.

Hampshire started slowly, with Joe Weatherley and captain James Vince falling cheaply to Jack Brooks (2-63).

But Adams had an unbroken 170-run fourth-wicket stand with Tom Alsop (62*) as Hampshire closed on 245-3, to move to within 107 runs of Yorkshire.

Replying to Yorkshire's first innings total, Hampshire swiftly went from 63-1 to 68-3.

Vince, who hit a fine 147 when Hampshire last played Yorkshire in a first-class match in April 2017, was bowled by Brooks before Patterson knocked out Sam Northeast's middle stump soon after.

Adams led the hosts' response to two quickfire Yorkshire wickets alongside Alsop, reaching his century off 182 balls and hitting 17 fours.