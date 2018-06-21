Watch the best shots as Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow share a 174-run opening stand as England win the fourth one-day international against Australia by six wickets to take a 4-0 series lead.

MATCH REPORT: Jason Roy stars as hosts close in on ODI whitewash

