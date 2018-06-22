County Championship: Moores and Milnes put Nottinghamshire on path to victory over Essex

Matt Milnes took the wickets of both Essex openers, including former England captain Alastair Cook

Specsavers County Championship Division One, The Cloudfm County Ground (day three): Nottinghamshire 380& 266: Moores 87, Libby 51; Quinn 3-23 Essex 206& 88-4: Bopara 33*; Milnes 2-22 Essex (3 pts) need another 353 runs to beat Nottinghamshire (7 pts) Scorecard

Matt Milnes took two early wickets as Nottinghamshire reduced Essex to 88-4 in an unlikely victory chase of 441.

Milnes trapped England opener Alastair Cook for a duck and clean bowled Varun Chopra as the current champions slipped to 15-2 before making a minor recovery.

Tom Moores had earlier hit a blistering 87 from 80 balls as Notts added 88 for the last two wickets to reach 266.

Moores was injured during his knock and unable to keep wicket, so Riki Wessels deputised before Tom Keast arrived.

But Moores had already made what may be a decisive contribution with a cavalier innings.

Notts were 35-1 overnight and, despite reaching 83-2, they lost five wickets for 60 runs before Moores hit seven fours and seven sixes, and smashed Simon Harmer for 27 off one over.

Moores, the son of Notts head coach and former England coach Peter, was part of a last-wicket stand of 58 in which Harry Gurney failed to get a run.

Matthew Quinn was the pick of the Essex bowlers with 3-23 at less than two an over, but they were not backed up by their batsmen, who have still not managed a century between them in the County Championship this season.

Tom Westley's miserable form continued, the England player dismissed for nine, and Essex's slim hopes rest with Ravi Bopara who was unbeaten on 33 at stumps.

However, his side need another 353 for victory heading into the fourth and final day at Chelmsford.