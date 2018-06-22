County Championship: Raine strikes as Leicestershire gain advantage against Middlesex

Middlesex bolwer Tim Murtagh took eight wickets for 87 runs in the match

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Fischer County Ground (day three): Leicestershire 427& 186: Dexter 38; Murtagh 3-27 Middlesex 233& 82-3; Eskinazi 35*; Raine 2-27 Leicestershire (7 pts) lead Middlesex (3 pts) by 299 runs Scorecard

Ben Raine struck twice for Leicestershire to leave Middlesex struggling on 82-3 as they chase a victory target of 381.

Middlesex trailed by 196 but improved with the ball second time around, dismissing Leicestershire for just 186.

Tim Murtagh was the star bowler once again, his three wickets taking his match tally to eight.

And it was only some late defiance from Zak Chappell (37 not out) that took the hosts' total towards the 200 mark.

Middlesex's hard work was soon undone, with Raine having Max Holden caught behind for a duck and also removing England's Dawid Malan in the same manner to leave the visitors needing another 299 for victory.