County Championship: Northants make easy work of beating Gloucestershire
|Specsavers County Championship Division Two, The County Ground (day three):
|Northamptonshire 282 & 32-0: Duckett 32*
|Gloucestershire 62 & 250: Hutton 8-57
|Northamptonshire (21 pts) beat Gloucestershire (4 pts) by 10 wickets
|Scorecard
Northamptonshire sealed a first County Championship win of the season as they eased to a 10-wicket victory against Gloucestershire at the County Ground.
Resuming on 245-8, Matt Taylor and Craig Miles's overnight 78-run ninth-wicket partnership was broken early on.
Brett Hutton added the wickets of Taylor and Chris Liddle for career-best figuresof 8-57 as Gloucestershire were all out for 250, with a 31-run lead.
Ben Duckett hit all the required 32 runs as Northants wrapped up victory.