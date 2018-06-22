Glamorgan battle back against Derbyshire at St Helens

Prem Sisodiya of Glamorgan celebrates after bowling out Duanne Olivier

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, St. Helen's (day three): Glamorgan: 283 & 201-3: Khawaja 79*, Carlson 69*; Qadri 2-63 Derbyshire 362 (127.5 overs): Hughes 103, Critchley 54*, Slater 52; Salter 4-105, Sisodiya 3-54 Glamorgan (3 pts) lead Derbyshire (6 pts) by 122 runs Scorecard

Glamorgan battled back in the closing stages of day three to reach 201-3, 122 ahead of Derbyshire, to set up an intriguing final day.

Usman Khawaja (79 not out) and Kiran Carlson (69 not out) counter-attacked in style with an unbroken stand of 153, after Glamorgan slumped to 48-3.

Earlier Alex Hughes' 103 and a flighty 54 not out from Matt Critchley had put Derbyshire on top in Swansea.

But their last five wickets fell for just five runs to limit the lead to 79.

Spinners Andrew Salter (4-105) and debutant Prem Sisodiya (3-54 plus a catch and a run-out) led the way for Glamorgan, with Hamidullah Qadri claiming two early wickets for Derbyshire as the slow bowlers were used extensively on both sides.

Glamorgan debutant spinner Prem Sisodiya told BBC Sport Wales:

"It's been a really good couple of days so far, I've enjoyed being out there, and with Ussie (Khawaja) and Kiran fighting hard it was a good day for the boys.

"It was an amazing feeling (to claim a first wicket), there was a bit of stress going to bed without a wicket and it was a massive relief with hopefully more to come."

Derbyshire batsman Alex Hughes told BBC Radio Derby:

"I've had a bit of a stinker this year and I've had a lot of confidence shown in me by people higher up, so that was the thing I wanted to repay.

"It's more of a mental game than a technical one half the time, I've struggled with that but this game I was very determined and I think that showed.

"A fourth-day pitch is going to offer different things, but we've played on pitches that spin so there'll be no excuses and we'll be looking to win the game."