County Championship: Ian Bell and Dom Sibley give Bears hope of beating Kent

Warwickshire batsmen Dom Sibley (left) and Ian Bell have so far put on 185

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Nevill Ground, Tunbridge Wells (day three): Kent 197 & 446-8 dec: Dickson 133, Denly 119, Crawley 93; Barker 4-64 Warwickshire 125 & 229-1: Bell 102, Sibley 82 Warwickshire (3 pts) need a further 290 runs to beat Kent (3 pts) with nine wickets in hand Scorecard

County Championship Division Two leaders Warwickshire have given themselves a chance of breaking a 93-year-old County Championship record after being set 519 to beat Kent.

Responding to Kent's 446-8 declared, the Bears ended day three on 229-1.

Ian Bell hit his third century in four innings (102) and Dom Sibley also ended the day unbeaten on a season's best 82.

After resuming on 359-6, Kent's Zak Crawley earlier made 93, just seven shy of a maiden Championship century.

Warwickshire would have to surpass the 502 made by Nottinghamshire to beat Middlesex at Trent Bridge in 1925 if they are to complete the biggest ever Championship run chase.

But they still have Bell there, looking in good touch, although surviving a late scare.

Just two balls after an inside edge off Matt Henry for four to reach the 55th first-class century of his career, one kept low and struck him on the pad - but a vociferous appeal by the country's leading wicket-taker was turned down.

Warwickshire lost their only wicket on 44 when Harry Podmore, in his first over from the Pavilion End, nipped one back in off the pitch to have left-hander Will Rhodes leg before for 25.

Kent batsman Zak Crawley:

"I've been struggling for form of late and it was nice to kick on. It was great to get a score of some note in what looks like it could be a tight game.

"I haven't quite got the runs I'd have liked, but Kent have kept faith in me and it's nice to repay that with a score of some significance.

"I'm playing better than I did last year but there are plenty of things to work on. I know my weaknesses and I'm happy to work hard putting them right."

Warwickshire first-team coach Jim Troughton told BBC WM:

"Three-quarters of the way through day one there's no way that I'd have said we'd be still here on day four, but we're in an intriguing situation now.

"We joked at lunch about breaking a few batting records, but I said to the guys to not look too far ahead.

"We know the new ball would be critical but Will Rhodes, Dom Sibley and 'Belly' all did a top job. They looked pretty untroubled until the last 10 overs when the pitch looked to have started misbehaving a little."