Inter-Provincial Series: William Porterfield's 207 earns Warriors draw

William Porterfield's wonderful 207 rescued an unlikely draw for North-West Warriors against Leinster Lightning in their Inter-Provincial match at Bready.

Warriors had ended day two with a narrow lead of 21 thanks mainly to Porterfield's 115 no.

Lightning dominated the first day, dismissing their opponents for 80 and establishing a first innings lead of 193.

Simi Singh was the pick of the bowlers on the final day finishing with 3-64.

Captain Porterfield's maiden double century came off 442 balls with 25 boundaries including two sixes.

Jarred Barnes made an early breakthrough, removing Niall O'Brien as Lightning sought to make early inroads with Warriors starting on 214-3.

Andy McBrine (10) fell to the bowling of Andrew Balbirnie which brought David Rankin to the crease.

Rankin's 86 proved invaluable for the hosts as they reached an impressive 460 with one wicket still intact at the end of the day.

North-West Warriors 80 (39 overs) & 260-9 (175 overs): W Porterfield 207, D Rankin 86; S Singh 3-64.

Leinster Lightning 273 (70.4 overs): G Dockrell 92, A Balbirnie 35; D Scanlon 4-70.