County Championship: Nottinghamshire wrap up emphatic win over Essex

Nottinghamshire seamer Matt Milnes was playing in only his fourth first-class match

Specsavers County Championship Division One, The Cloudfm County Ground (day four): Nottinghamshire 380 & 266: Moores 87, Libby 51; Quinn 3-23 Essex 206 & 139: Bopara 39; Milnes 4-44 Nottinghamshire (23 pts) beat Essex (3 pts) by 301 runs Scorecard

Defending champions Essex suffered their second loss of 2018 as Nottinghamshire completed a 301-run win on the final morning at Chelmsford.

After resuming on 88-4, the home side survived for just 23.5 overs before being bowled out for 139.

Ravi Bopara only added six to his overnight 33 not out before being caught behind off Matt Milnes (4-44).

Last-wicket pair Neil Wagner and Matt Quinn faced 50 dot balls before Wagner finally edged Samit Patel to slip.

The victory was Nottinghamshire's fourth of the season and the 23 points earned lifted them to second in the Division One table, 13 points behind leaders Surrey.

Having been set 441 to win, Essex's slim chances of victory disappeared on the third evening as they lost four wickets before the close, including Alastair Cook for a duck.

And Milnes struck in the third over of play when Bopara edged to replacement keeper Tom Keast, with nightwatchman Jamie Porter quickly falling in similar fashion to Luke Fletcher.

Harry Gurney knocked out Simon Harmer's off stump and the left-arm seamer was rewarded again when Adam Wheater dragged onto his stumps.

Matt Coles then gave 19-year-old Keast his third catch as he became Milnes' fourth victim of the innings, but Notts had to turn to spin before Patel sealed their first win at Chelmsford since 1984.