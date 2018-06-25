County Championship: Leicestershire take charge after day one at Derbyshire
|Specsavers County Championship Division Two, 3aaa County Ground (day one):
|Derbyshire 245: Madsen 80, Slater 46; Parkinson 3-50
|Leicestershire 82-0: Horton 48*
|Leicestershire (3 pts) trail Derbyshire (1 pt) by 163 runs
Leicestershire took the initiative in the first day of their County Championship game with Derbyshire.
Callum Parkinson took three wickets in seven balls as the hosts slumped to 93-4 before Wayne Madsen (81) and Matt Critchley (31) steadied the innings.
Hardus Viljoen's 29 from 32 balls helped Derbyshire get a bonus point as they were bowled out for 245.
Leicestershire got to 82-0 in reply with Paul Horton 48 not out, but opener Harry Dearden had to retire hurt.
He will play no further part in the match after failing a concussion test, with Ateeq Javid coming in as a replacement to bat and field.