County Championship: Jonathan Trott scores ton for Warwickshire at Durham

Ex-England batsman Jonathan Trott is retiring at the end of the season

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Riverside (day one): Warwickshire 297-5: Trott 119*, Ambrose 67; Salisbury 3-69 Durham: Yet to bat Durham 1 pt, Warwickshire 2 pts Scorecard

Jonathan Trott's first Championship hundred of the season anchored Warwickshire's batting effort against Durham on day one at the Riverside.

The Division Two leaders closed on 297-5, with Trott unbeaten on 119.

In-form Ian Bell, one of three scalps for Durham's Matt Salisbury (3-69), was out for 23 and the Bears were later struggling slightly at 130-4.

But ex-England batsman Trott progressed to his 45th first-class century and was well supported by Tim Ambrose (67).

Bell had scored three hundreds in his previous four innings for Warwickshire but he could not convert a start on this occasion, driving in the air to Cameron Steel at point.

He requires another 118 runs to reach 20,000 in first-class cricket.