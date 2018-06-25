County Championship: Middlesex collapse to 54-9 under lights against Kent

Kent's Grant Stewart starred with bat and ball on day one

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence (day one): Kent 241: Rouse 42; Fuller 4-86 Middlesex 54-9: Eskinazi 25; Stewart 5-21 Middlesex (3 pts) trail Kent (4 pts) by 187 runs Scorecard

Middlesex collapsed to 54-9 in their first innings against Kent on a day when both batting line-ups struggled.

Grant Stewart took 5-21 as the visitors ended day one on 54-9, 187 behind.

Earlier, Harry Podmore (32) and Stewart (38) added runs late in Kent's innings before James Fuller (4-86) pegged them back to 241 all out.

But Middlesex failed to seize the initiative with the pink ball under the floodlights, with only Stevie Eskinazi (25) getting to double figures.

The hosts had struggled in daylight in their first innings after winning the toss and choosing to bat, as they slipped from 99-3 to 114-6 in six overs.

However, Stewart led the way with a more dramatic flurry of wickets when the sun began to set during Middlesex's reply.