England women lose to South Africa by six wickets in T20 thriller

Women's T20 tri-series, Taunton: England 160-5 (20 overs): Beaumont 71, Knight 35 (not out) South Africa 166-4 (19.3 overs): Lee 68, Luus 63 (not out) South Africa won by six wickets Scorecard

South Africa gained their first victory of the women's Twenty20 tri-series with a dramatic six-wicket win over England at Taunton.

England made a useful 160-5 thanks to Tammy Beaumont's 71 and then took the early wicket of Laura Wolvaardt.

But Lizelle Lee's 68 put South Africa in control.

Sophie Ecclestone grabbed two late wickets to give England a chance but Sune Luus and Mignon du Preez guided the visitors to victory.

More to follow.