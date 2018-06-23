Weekend club cricket results in NI
NCU Premier League
CIYMS join Waringstown at the top of the table thanks to their 200 run win over Muckamore. Both sides now have 16 points with Instonians and Carrickfergus on 12 after five games. North Down move down and have eight points alongside CSNI while Armagh and Muckamore have four.
Armagh v CSNI
CSNI 220 J Kennedy 75 no
Armagh 88 G McCarter 4-9
CSNI won by 132 runs
Carrickfergus v North Down
North Down 188 R Pretorius 97, A Martin 4-30
Carrickfergus 192-4 N Hornbuckle 99, M Gilmour 76 no
Carrickfergus won by six wickets
CIYMS v Muckamore
CIYMS 283-9 R Hunter 67, J Van der Merwe 57
Muckamore 83
CIYMS won by 200 runs
North West Premiership
Champions Donemana have turned their fortunes around in recent weeks having been languishing at the bottom of the league. Their third successive victory move them up to third place and within striking distance of leaders Bready and Coleraine.
Fox Lodge v Coleraine
Coleraine 233-7 T Chopra 57
Fox Lodge 236 -7 C Tshiki 97, B Allen 66 no
Fox Lodge won by three wickets
Eglinton v Bready
Bready 236-7 I Samarasooriya 100, C Young 44
Eglinton 81 C Young 2-7, D Scanlon 2-11, I Samarasooriya 2-15
Bready won by 155 runs
Ardmore v Donemana
Donemana 283 G McClintock 82, M Cooray 65; G Neely 4-28
Ardmore 182 P McDowell 43; J McGonigle 4-28
Donemana won by 101 runs
Brigade v Strabane
Strabane 208-9 A Gillespie 90; R MacBeth 3-34
Brigade 182 (48.3 overs) A Britton 85; K Purewal 4-32
Strabane won by 16 runs