County Championship: Ryan ten Doeschate and Ravi Bopara put Essex in commanding position against Somerset

Ryan ten Doeschate's 173 not out beat his previous best for Essex of 168 not out

Specsavers County Championship Division One, The Cloudfm County Ground (day two): Essex 517-5 dec: Ten Doeschate 173* Bopara 118, Cook 96; Bess 2-132 Somerset 140-2: Byrom 53* Essex (4 pts) lead Somerset (1 pt) by 377 runs Scorecard

Captain Ryan ten Doeschate returned from a two-game suspension in style as he posted his highest-ever score for Essex to guide his side to a commanding position against Somerset.

Resuming on 294-4, Ten Doeschate (173 not out) and Ravi Bopara (118) put on 294 for the fifth wicket as Somerset toiled on a flat Chelmsford wicket.

Essex declared on 517-5 soon after Bopara was bowled by Peter Trego.

Somerset ended the day on 140-2 in reply, with Eddie Byrom 53 not out.

Ten Doeschate had not played in over a fortnight after being banned for repeated disciplinary breaches, but he was imperious at the crease as he brought up his century with the first of three sixes in a 244-ball innings that also saw him hit 22 fours.

Bopara's comparatively conservative innings saw him take 251 balls to make his score before being bowled by Trego as the reigning champions all-but ended any hopes of a Somerset win.

Having taken two wickets on the first day, England's newest spinner Dom Bess could not add to his tally, but his figures of 2-132 off 49 overs were the best the visitors could offer.

Somerset came out fighting in reply as Steve Davies and Byrom put on 15 in the opening three overs.

Davies passed 12,000 first-class runs before being dismissed for 41, and Byrom and George Bartlett (42) guided them to 140 before Bartlett was bowled by Sam Cook off the final ball of the day.