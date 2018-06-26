County Championship: Rilee Rossouw ton aids Hampshire before Lancashire fightback

Hampshire batsman Rilee Rossouw hit 15 fours on his way to an unbeaten 120

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Emirates Old Trafford (day two): Hampshire 451: Rossouw 120*, Vince 103; Onions 5-96 Lancashire 140-3: Davies 78* Hampshire (4 pts) lead Lancashire (2 pts) by 311 runs Scorecard

Rilee Rossouw's unbeaten 120 put Hampshire in a strong position before Lancashire fought back with the bat on day two at Old Trafford.

Resuming on 302-6, Hampshire extended their overnight score as Rossouw reached his century from 155 balls.

The South African was aided by the lower order as Gareth Berg (49) and Kyle Abbott (20) helped them reach 451.

England's Keaton Jennings fell cheaply but Alex Davies (78 not out) and Dane Vilas saw Lancashire close on 140-3.

In hot conditions at Old Trafford, Arron Lilley (2-52) brought an end to Hampshire's innings when he bowled Fidel Edwards after lunch.

Facing a formidable first innings total, Lancashire's reply got off to a poor start when opener Jennings was caught behind off Berg for just four runs, before Haseeb Hameed and Rob Jones were bowled by Edwards and Abbott respectively to leave the hosts 70-3.

But Davies hit 11 fours on his way to an unbeaten 78 as he and captain Vilas (37 not out) put on an unbroken 70-run partnership to lead the Red Rose recovery.

Hampshire's Rilee Rossouw:

"It's a bit of a relief. My first Championship hundred was long overdue. I'm just happy I got over the line. Hopefully I can take this hundred into the final on Saturday.

"I've been in a good space over the past couple of weeks and I didn't feel a lot of pressure out there. I was just worried that I was running out of partners, but Jimmy Adams and Gareth Berg stuck with me to the end.

"I felt like there was a bit of extra bounce coming wide of the wicket. The bowlers are all tall lads and I didn't want to be caught driving outside off - I'd rather back myself pulling and cutting. Luckily for me they bowled two lengths to me and I tried to capitalise on that.

Lancashire's Alex Davies:

"We'd have taken that at the start of the day. There's a long way to go yet. The partnership with Berg and Rossouw hurt us a bit, with Berg coming in and getting 49. The bowlers toiled and we may have given away a few more than we would've liked but it was a flat pitch and we have to bat as well as they did.

"We lost two poles which we didn't want to lose, but if there's one man I want to see walking to the crease it's Dane Vilas. We like batting together. Hopefully we can extend this partnership and really get a big one.

"It's essentially a third day pitch with England having played on it on Sunday and we know that first innings are runs are crucial. We can still win the game if we bat past them and if don't then we'll be scrapping hard to survive come day four because the pitch will deteriorate."