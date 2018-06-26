County Championship: Yorkshire gain control against Surrey as the mist descends in Scarborough

Rory Burns has two centuries and two fifties in 10 County Championship innings so far this season

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Scarborough (day two): Yorkshire 342: Tattersall 70, Ballance 54; Dernbach 4-104 Surrey 219-7: Burns 59; Bresnan 3-57 Yorkshire (5 pts) lead Surrey (4 pts) by 123 runs Scorecard

Yorkshire took control as they reduced Division One leaders Surrey to 219-7 before play was abandoned on a misty second day at Scarborough.

The hosts took their overnight total of 299-8 to 337 all out and were further helped by five penalty runs.

Four came for Mark Stoneman's reaction to being given out caught behind off Ben Coad (2-51) early in the reply.

Rory Burns hit 59, but increasingly tough batting conditions saw Surrey struggle, with Tim Bresnan taking 3-57.

While most of the country was baking in glorious sunshine, Scarborough's picturesque surroundings were difficult to make out as mist, or sea fret as it is locally known, descended.

The mist dimmed the view for BBC Radio 5 live sports extra's Kevin Howells at not-so-sunny Scarborough

It did little to hamper Yorkshire in the conclusion to their innings in the morning as Jack Brooks and Steven Patterson continued a partnership which saw them eventually put on 61 for the ninth wicket.

Both fell victim to Jade Dernbach (4-104) who had the former caught for 27, and bowled Patterson for 21.

Surrey's reply started badly, Coad making the initial breakthrough when he removed Stoneman in the third over - a decision which provoked an angry response from the England international batsman.

Bresnan then dismissed Scott Borthwick, also caught behind by Jonathan Tattersall, and Burns became the wicketkeeper's third victim when Coad struck again to leave Surrey on 105-3.

Burns departed having passed 50 for the fourth time in 10 County Championship innings this season, with two of those scores also being converted to centuries.

Ryan Patel (32) and Theunis de Bruyn (38) both made starts, but unbeaten Surrey's hopes of avoiding a sizeable first-innings deficit now appear to rest with Ollie Pope and Morne Morkel.

Pope was unbeaten on 34, while the big-hitting Morkel ignored the mist to score 18 from 16 balls before play was called off soon after 18:00 BST.

Surrey batsman Theunis de Bruyn told BBC Radio London:

"It was amazing how quickly it changed from being almost the perfect batting day to becoming something completely different.

"As the day went on it got worse and worse with all the moisture, but it was a good fight out there.

"It was positive the way Morne (Morkel) finished, to get that bit of momentum going into tomorrow.

"We are behind but we're not out of it."