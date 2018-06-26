County Championship: Stuart Broad takes two wickets as Nottinghamshire dominate Worcestershire

Harry Gurney has taken 27 County Championship wickets for Nottinghamshire this summer

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Trent Bridge (day two): Nottinghamshire 499-9 dec: Nash 139, Libby 88, Patel 76, Wessels 75*; Magoffin 3-70 Worcestershire 215-7: Clarke 40; Gurney 3-60 Nottinghamshire (6 pts) lead Worcestershire (3 pts) by 284 runs Scorecard

England paceman Stuart Broad took two wickets as Nottinghamshire seized complete control on day two of their Division One game with Worcestershire.

After going wicketless early on, Broad had captain Brett D'Oliveira caught at slip and bowled Ben Twohig late on as Worcestershire closed on 215-7.

Broad had earlier hit 23 in a partnership of 60 with Riki Wessels as Notts piled up 499-9 declared.

Wessels finished unbeaten on 75, while Tom Moores hit 56.

Broad, 32, put the Worcestershire batsmen under pressure by conceding just seven runs from his first five overs but saw Harry Gurney (3-60) and Luke Fletcher (2-47) claim the early rewards as they shared the first five Worcestershire wickets to fall.

Gurney removed both openers and then returned to bowl wicketkeeper Ben Cox after Fletcher had claimed his two victims, including pinning top scorer Joe Clarke leg before for 40.

Broad, who was granted permission to play by the England and Wales Cricket Board in the lead up to the forthcoming Test series against India, finally claimed his first wicket when he had D'Oliveira caught by Notts captain Chris Nash, and his late removal of Twohig leaves the visitors with plenty to do on the third day to avoid the follow-on.

Earlier, Wessels and Moores took their sixth-wicket partnership to 83 before the Notts wicketkeeper was bowled by Ross Whiteley as the home side chased a fifth batting bonus point.

Broad then shared a half-century stand with Wessels for the seventh wicket before first day centurion Nash declared with his side well on top.

Nottinghamshire seamer Harry Gurney:

"We're really happy. These pink balls, when the sun shines don't do a great deal, so we knew this evening session was going to be important.

"We were really chuffed to take two wickets before tea and then to take five more afterwards puts us in a really strong position."

Worcestershire captain Brett D'Oliveira:

"Obviously these have been two tough days for us.

"Notts played very well to get up to the score that they did and then in reply we probably haven't batted to our full capabilities, but credit to their bowlers at the end. In the twilight and the dark it was quite tough to face."