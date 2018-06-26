County Championship: Jonathan Trott leaves Warwickshire in strong position at Durham

Jonathan Trott's unbeaten 170 was his 45th first-class century

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Riverside (day two): Warwickshire 424: Trott 170*, Ambrose 67; Rushworth 4-101, Salisbury 4-111 Durham 138-2: Steel 51*, Latham 50; Hannon-Dalby 2-24 Warwickshire (4 pts) lead Durham (2 pts) by 286 runs Scorecard

Jonathan Trott finished with an unbeaten 170 to leave Division Two leaders Warwickshire in a strong position after two days against Durham.

The former England batsman, 119 not out overnight, marshalled the tail superbly as he guided Warwickshire from 297-5 to 424 all out.

Durham openers Tom Latham and Cameron Steel threatened to frustrate the Bears by putting on 96 for the first wicket.

But Oliver Hannon-Dalby struck twice to leave Durham 138-2 at the close.

The former Yorkshire seamer first had New Zealand batsman Latham caught behind by Tim Ambrose for 50 before the same combination also accounted for Will Smith to leave Durham with plenty of batting to do on day three.

However, Steel showed great determination to bat until the close and will resume on 51 not out after reaching his half-century just before stumps.