County Championship: Grant Stewart ton builds Kent lead v Middlesex

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence (day two): Kent 241 & 281: Stewart 103, Kuhn 57; Cartwright 3-33 Middlesex 56 & 22-2: Robson 6*; Podmore 2-10 Middlesex (3 pts) trail Kent (4 pts) by 445 runs Scorecard

Grant Stewart hit a maiden first-class century as Kent built up a formidable lead against Middlesex on day two in Canterbury.

Resuming on 54-9 after a first innings collapse, Middlesex were bowled out for 56 when Stewart removed Tim Murtagh.

On their return the hosts toiled with the bat themselves and at one stage were struggling at 181-9.

Stewart's century helped Kent to a finish of 281 before Middlesex ended the day on 22-2, needing 445 to win.

Kent led by 185 at the start of their second innings and were rescued by their lower order, with Stewart putting on 99 of the 100 runs of the tenth-wicket partnership he shared with Ivan Thomas.

Stewart's century came after he hit what was then a career-best 38 in Kent's first innings as well as taking 6-22 with the ball against Middlesex on day one.