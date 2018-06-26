Ireland v India: Wilson calls on Ireland to play with freedom

Ireland T20 captain Gary Wilson believes India are the best T20 side in the world

Ireland T20 captain Gary Wilson has urged his team to "play with freedom" in their two-match series against India in Dublin.

Wilson wants his players to take their opponents on head-to-head in the matches at Malahide on 27 and 29 June.

Audio commentary of the games will be broadcast live online by BBC Sport NI.

"We want our players to stick out their chests and enjoy it against what is probably the best T20 side in the world," Wilson said.

While under no illusions about the size of the task, the captain said Ireland have to "have the belief we can turn them over".

Head-to-head

"We want to take them on head-to-head and show them what we are about," he said.

"We are where we are in the rankings and we can't change that now, but we can focus on playing good cricket against India.

"We can focus on playing with freedom and enjoying ourselves."

India last played in Ireland 11 years ago when they won a rain-interrupted ODI in Belfast.

Wilson also added that he does not believe that a captain should make too many plans in the shortest format of the game.

Gut feeling

"You have to go with your gut feeling in T20," he said.

"To have too much of a pre-conceived plan can be difficult because T20 cricket can make a captain look very clever or very silly in a short period of time.

"You can obviously have a broad plan for your team but you have to think on your feet."

Ireland go into the matches against India on the back of a six-wicket victory over Sussex in the Ed Joyce testimonial.

That followed a Tri-Series in the Netherlands in which they lost twice to the hosts and recorded a victory and a tie against Scotland.

The online coverage of both games will begin at 15:55 BST at bbc.co.uk/sportni.