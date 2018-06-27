County Championship: Jake Libby helps Notts set daunting run chase for Worcestershire

Jake Libby's ton against Nottinghamshire was his first in the four-day format this season

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Trent Bridge (day three): Nottinghamshire 499-9 dec: Nash 139 & 249-4 dec: Libby 100*, Patel 71; Pennington 2-51 Worcestershire 287: Whiteley 76; Gurney 4-97 & 43-0: Mitchell (19*) Worcestershire (4 pts) need 419 more runs to beat Nottinghamshire (7 pts) Scorecard

Worcestershire survived a tricky 19 overs to reach 43-0 in their second innings as they chased a tough victory target of 462 against Nottinghamshire.

Worcestershire took their overnight total of 215-7 to 287, meaning the hosts had a first-innings lead of 212.

Notts decided against enforcing the follow-on and piled on the runs through Jake Libby (100 not out), Samit Patel (71) and Riki Wessels (55 not out).

But unbeaten openers Daryl Mitchell (19) and Martin Guptill (18) held firm.

Earlier, Libby had added to his first-innings score of 88 by scoring the fifth century of his career as Notts dominated the third day of the Division One day-night fixture at Trent Bridge.

The 25-year old opener reached the landmark from 144 deliveries, with six fours, prompting the declaration at 249-4.

Before then, Patel contributed his second score of more than 70 in the match, while Wessels weighed in with a thrilling 57 from 40 balls for his second half-century.

But, despite Stuart Broad charging in during a lively new-ball spell with the pink ball, the visitors kept all their wickets in tact under the lights and reduced the run-chase to 419 on the final day.