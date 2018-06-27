County Championship: Lancashire and Hampshire set for high-scoring draw

Dane Vilas' century was his second in the County Championship for Lancashire this season

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Emirates Old Trafford (day three): Hampshire 451: Rossouw 120*, Vince 103; Onions 5-96 & 66-2 Lancashire 411: Vilas 134, Davies 115; Abbott 3-89 Hampshire (6 pts) lead Lancashire (5 pts) by 106 runs Scorecard

Alex Davies and Dane Vilas both scored centuries for Lancashire as they moved towards a high-scoring draw on a batsmen-friendly wicket against fellow Division One strugglers Hampshire.

Davies scored 115 and Vilas hit a fine 134 as the hosts reached 411 to trail by 40 runs after the first innings.

Hampshire ended day three on 66-2 to take a lead of 106 runs.

Graham Onions and Tom Bailey took the wickets but the chances of a victory on a flat track look slim.

Vilas made the most of the conditions, hitting 20 fours before he was one of three men to fall victim to Kyle Abbott (3-89).

And Davies was also in impressive form as he added 40 more runs to his overnight score to complete his first County Championship century of the season.

Jordan Clark weighed in with 80 before he was run out by James Vince.

Lancashire captain Dane Vilas told BBC Radio Manchester:

"It was a nice, hot day and felt a bit like home. It was good to get a nice knock and some runs. It was a bit disappointing to fall behind, but we're happy with the fight that we showed.

"We wanted to get as close to them, hopefully get a lead and see where tomorrow would take us, but it didn't pan out that way.

"A lot can happen in the morning session. If we get a couple of early wickets and they're still not too far ahead, anything can happen."

Hampshire pace bowler Kyle Abbott told BBC Radio Solent:

"We stuck at it pretty well. There was a time when we struggled to get wickets, but persisted pretty well and that's the key on this sort of surface.

"Quite a bit of the pace has gone out of it - it was pretty good on day one and two, but the ball's getting soft very quickly.

"It's brought reverse swing in, which is something we've got watch out for, but I don't think it's happening quick enough to be a threat."