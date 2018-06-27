County Championship: Kent complete 342-run win over Middlesex

Harry Podmore had never previously taken five wickets in a first-class innings

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence (day three): Kent 241 & 281: Stewart 103 Middlesex 56 & 124: Murtagh 40; Podmore 6-36 Kent (20 pts) beat Middlesex (3 pts) by 342 runs Scorecard

Middlesex were bowled out cheaply for a second time in the match as they were thrashed by 342 runs by new Division Two leaders Kent at Canterbury.

The visitors were all out for 56 on day one, with most of the damage done with the pink ball under floodlights.

Chasing 467 to win, Middlesex lost their last eight wickets in the first session of the third day - six of them to catches behind the wicket.

Harry Podmore took a career-best 6-36 as Middlesex subsided to 124 all out.

They had been 80-9, but number 11 batsman Tim Murtagh top-scored with a brisk 40 to help them avoid being bowled out for under 100 in both innings.

At the end of day one, Middlesex captain and England batsman Dawid Malan was critical of the two County Championship divisions using different versions of the pink ball in their respective day-night fixtures.

Dukes balls are being used in Division Two as they were last season, while Division One games are being played with pink Kookaburras for the first time.

Kent's next fixture is against Hampshire in the One-Day Cup final at Lord's on Saturday.

They could be replaced by Warwickshire at the summit of Division Two beforehand if the Bears take at least 13 points from their ongoing match at Durham.