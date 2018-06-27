County Championship: Leicestershire beat Derbyshire as Mohammed Abbas shines

Mohammed Abbas took a total of eight wickets in the match

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, 3aaa County Ground (day three): Derbyshire 245 & 186: Critchley 86; Abbas 6-54 Leicestershire 297 & 133-4: Ackermann 58, Horton 48 Leicestershire (21 pts) beat Derbyshire (4 pts) by six wickets Scorecard

Six second-innings wickets from Mohammed Abbas helped Leicestershire ease to a six-wicket victory over Derbyshire go third in the Division Two of the County Championship.

Having taken two wickets late on day two to leave Derbyshire on 43-3 at stumps, the Pakistan bowler ripped through Derbyshire's top order.

Matt Critchley's 86 was the only score of note in a total of 186 all out.

Abbas took 6-54 before the Foxes made their target of 133 in 29.4 overs.

Having lost opener Sam Evans for two, Paul Horton (48) and Colin Ackermann (58) put on 97 for the second wicket to ensure Leicestershire took 21 points across the county border with a day to spare.