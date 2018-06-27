Solicitor Gareth Williams appointed new Glamorgan chairman

Gareth Williams has been a practising solicitor for 42 years, and was the senior partner at Hugh James for 12 years

Glamorgan County Cricket Club have appointed solicitor Gareth Williams as the club's new chairman.

Williams succeeds Barry O'Brien, who had held the role for seven years before stepping down in May.

The 42-year-old previously provided legal support to the Welsh Rugby Union for 25 years and was company secretary at the governing body for eight years.

"I'm honoured to be appointed Glamorgan County Cricket Club chairman and proud to follow Barry O'Brien," he said.

Glamorgan chief executive Hugh Morris said: "Gareth has achieved much in a long and distinguished career... and he has the experience to build on the outstanding work of Barry O'Brien and lead Glamorgan to a bright new future."