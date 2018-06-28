County Championship: Essex and Somerset play out draw as batsmen dominate

Ravi Bopara made his 58 in 88 balls, scoring nine fours in the process

Specsavers County Championship Division One, The Cloudfm County Ground (day four): Essex 517-5 dec: Ten Doeschate 173*, Bopara 118 & 208-7 dec: Browne 75, Bopara 58 Somerset 407: Hildreth 78, Byrom 54; Wagner 3-122 & 151-5: Byrom 38; Harmer 3-44 Essex (11 pts) drew with Somerset (10 pts) Scorecard

Essex and Somerset ended their Division One clash with a predictable draw after strong first innings from both sides.

Resuming on 17-2, Nick Browne (75) and Ravi Bopara (58) shared 106 for Essex's third wicket, while Alastair Cook came in at seven but made only three having missed the third day through illness.

Dom Bess was the pick of the bowlers with 3-81 as Essex declared on 208-7.

Needing 319 from 50 overs to win, Somerset never came close to their target as they ended the game on 151-5.

The visitors initially tried to chase down their target, reaching 63-0 after 10 overs, but after slipping from 107-3 to 116-5 in the space of 11 balls with 32 overs left, Tom Abell and Lewis Gregory dug in to the close.

The result leaves Somerset third in the County Championship, 32 points behind leaders Surrey, while Essex stay fourth, a further five points behind.

A draw was always the likely result from the the end of the second day after strong showings from both sets of batsmen in the day-night encounter at Chelmsford.

Batting first against the pink ball, Essex hit 517-5 declared as captain Ryan ten Doeschate returned after being banned for repeated disciplinary breaches to score 173 not out, putting on 294 for the fifth wicket with Bopara (118), whilst Cook hit 96.

In reply Somerset were bowled out for 407, with James Hildreth (78) and Eddie Byrom (54) leading the way.