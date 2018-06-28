County Championship: Stuart Broad suffers injury scare as Worcestershire defy Nottinghamshire

Joe Clarke's century is his third in the Championship this season

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Trent Bridge (day four): Nottinghamshire 499-9 dec: Nash 139 & 249-4 dec: Libby 100*, Patel 71; Pennington 2-51 Worcestershire 287: Whiteley 76; Gurney 4-97 & 368-8: Clarke 177*; Fletcher 3-54, Gurney 3-91 Nottinghamshire (12 pts) drew with Worcestershire (9 pts) Scorecard

England's Stuart Broad suffered an injury scare as Nottinghamshire were held to a draw by a Joe Clarke-inspired Worcestershire at Trent Bridge.

Broad only bowled in the first session because of an ankle niggle.

His presence was missed, Clarke scoring an unbeaten 177 as the visitors batted out the final day to finish on 368-6 as they chased an unlikely target of 463.

Harry Gurney (3-91) and two late Luke Fletcher (3-51) wickets ensured a nervy finale, but the visitors held on.

Worcestershire had resumed on 43-0 but the match was still very much in the balance with five wickets down going into the final session.

Gurney was the main reason for the visitors' nerves, having Daryl Mitchell (33) caught behind by Tom Moores for the first wicket of the day and also removing captain Brett D'Oliveira (14) and Ross Whiteley (10)

But, although Clarke dominated, crucially three of his partners dug in to score 26 or more.

Ben Twohig was one of them, scoring 35 from 100 balls down the order to almost see his side home, before he was bowled by the bustling figure of Fletcher with four overs remaining.

Fletcher then had Dillon Pennington caught behind by stand-in wicketkeeper Riki Wessels with two overs still left, however, Clarke steered his side to safety.

Broad left the field as a precaution and his injury is unlikely to keep him out of the forthcoming Test series with India, which begins on 1 August.

Although there was obvious disappointment in the home camp, Nottinghamshire reaped 12 points from the contest and remain second in the Division One table, 22 points behind leaders Surrey, having played a game more.

Worcestershire remain bottom, with their nine points bringing them within 14 points of seventh-placed Yorkshire.