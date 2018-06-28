County Championship: Surrey ease to seven-wicket victory at Yorkshire

Rory Burns has scored 722 runs in the County Championship this season at an average of 65.63

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Scarborough (day four): Yorkshire 342 & 152: Morkel 5-39, Dernbach 3-34 Surrey 267 & 229-3: Burns 97, Borthwick 62 Surrey (21 pts) beat Yorkshire (6 pts) by seven wickets Scorecard

County Championship leaders Surrey continued their unbeaten start to the season by easing to a seven-wicket win over Yorkshire at Scarborough.

After resuming the final day on 89-0, needing another 139 runs, captain Rory Burns was caught at deep point for 97.

Scott Borthwick (62) continued the visitors' momentum, but went shortly before they reached 229-3 and victory.

Surrey have now won five of their opening seven matches as they seek a first Championship title since 2002.

It was a fine turnaround by Surrey, who had conceded a first-innings deficit of 75, but then skittled Yorkshire for 152 on day three.

The dismissal of England opener Mark Stoneman lbw for 32 early on gave Yorkshire slight hope, before Burns continued his superb form.

The 27-year-old, on 55 overnight, overtook Surrey team-mate Ollie Pope as the country's leading run-scorer during his innings, but was out three runs short of his third century of 2018.

It was a bizarre dismissal, an uppercut off Tim Bresnan straight to Alex Lees, although it did not affect the result as Borthwick and Ryan Patel's (24 not out) stand of 74 all but completed the job.

Yorkshire, champions in 2014 and 2015, are now 61 points behind Surrey and a 34th County Championship crown already looks beyond them.

Both teams now take a month-long break from four-day cricket with the T20 Blast starting on Wednesday, 4 July.

Surrey captain Rory Burns told BBC Radio London:

"I think the way we came back was excellent.

"Our bowling group are bowling as a pack, the people getting rewarded aren't the same blokes every week, they're all having their turn to get the wickets.

"It's easier when you're driving the game, you're out in front, asking to enforce follow ons - but the way we came from behind and that run chase was very pleasing.

"Halfway through the season, I'd say it's been an A minus. We're pretty pleased with where we're at and have to keep building on it."