New Zealand beat South Africa to reach women's T20 tri-series final

Bates and Devine raced to an opening stand of 130 in 13.2 overs

Women's T20 tri-series, The Brightside Ground, Bristol: South Africa 148-6 (20 overs): Tryon 35, Lee 25, Wolvaardt 25, Van Niekerk 25 New Zealand 151-2 (15.2 overs): Devine 68*, Bates 62 New Zealand won by eight wickets Scorecard

New Zealand secured their place in the final of the women's Twenty20 tri-series with an eight-wicket hammering of South Africa in Bristol.

Sophie Devine made an unbeaten 68 and captain Suzie Bates 62 as they reached their target with 28 balls to spare.

Earlier, New Zealand were sloppy with the ball and in the field, as South Africa - who are eliminated - added 59 from the last five overs to post 148-6.

England face New Zealand (17:40 BST) in a dress rehearsal for Sunday's final.