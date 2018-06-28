Ben Stokes: England all-rounder to return for Durham against Yorkshire

Stokes hit 47 runs in two innings for England in the first Test against Pakistan at Lord's in late May

England all-rounder Ben Stokes will return from injury after a six-week absence as a specialist batsman for Durham in their T20 Blast match against Yorkshire on 5 July.

Stokes has not played since tearing his left hamstring prior to the second Test against Pakistan at the start of June.

The 27-year-old also missed the one-day international series against Australia.

If he comes through his county comeback unscathed, he will be available for the third ODI against India on 8 July.

Stokes has been training with England since the latter part of the 5-0 series win over Australia and is set to rejoin Durham in the build-up to the domestic T20 competition.